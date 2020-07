River plants counter both flooding and drought to protect biodiversity



Added: 19.07.2020 1:20 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: uwm.edu



'Water plants are a nuisance in streams, blocking the flow. You should remove them'. This notion has for many years determined how streams were managed to prevent flooding during high rainfall events. However, new research shows how vegetation in streams can actually buffer water levels, by adjusting vegetation cover. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes