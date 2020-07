Recognizing fake images using frequency analysis



Added: 17.07.2020 22:35 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: speartacticalreviews.wordpress.com



They look deceptively real, but they are made by computers: so-called deep-fake images are generated by machine learning algorithms, and humans are pretty much unable to distinguish them from real photos. Researchers have developed a new method for efficiently identifying deep-fake images. To this end, they analyse the objects in the frequency domain, an established signal processing technique. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Mac