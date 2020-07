Added: 17.07.2020 15:02 | 8 views | 0 comments

Dr. Lisa Jackson of Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle and colleagues conducted a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy adults to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of an investigational anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine called mRNA-1273. According to their report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the vaccine candidate was generally well [...]