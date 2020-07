Heat stress: The climate is putting European forests under sustained pressure



Source: solarmagazine.com



No year since weather records began was as hot and dry as 2018. A first comprehensive analysis of the consequences of this drought and heat event shows that central European forests sustained long-term damage. Even tree species considered drought-resistant, such as beech, pine and silver fir, suffered. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU