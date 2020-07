Gel that breaks down, puts itself back together could improve delivery of oral drugs

Added: 16.07.2020 17:30 | 3 views | 0 comments

An emerging hydrogel material with the capacity to degrade and spontaneously reform in the gastrointestinal tract could help researchers develop more effective methods for oral drug delivery. In research published in Soft Matter, Lehigh University rheologists mimic pH environment of GI tract to shed light on pharmaceutical potential of covalent adaptable hydrogels (CAHs).