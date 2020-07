Short Gamma-Ray Burst Localized to Extremely Distant Galaxy



Added: 16.07.2020 16:46 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.astrofotoblog.eu



An international of astronomers has observed an optical afterglow of a short gamma-ray burst, thought to be from the merger of two neutron stars, and localized it to a particular host galaxy, which is located 10 billion light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. Dubbed GRB 181123B, the event occurred 3.8 billion years after [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU