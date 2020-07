Added: 16.07.2020 16:16 | 11 views | 0 comments

Since the time of Charles Darwin, scientists have marvelled at sea turtles' impressive ability to make their way -- often over thousands of kilometers -- through the open ocean and back to the very places where they themselves hatched years before. Now, researchers have evidence that the turtles pull off these impressive feats of navigation with only a crude map to guide them on their way.