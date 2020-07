Added: 16.07.2020 14:52 | 9 views | 0 comments

A new genus and species of long-necked herbivorous dinosaur that lived during the Triassic period has been identified from fossils found in northern Switzerland. Schleitheimia schutzi lived approximately 210 million years ago (Triassic period) in what is now Switzerland. The ancient animal is one of the earliest representatives of Sauropodomorpha, a large group of long-necked, [...]