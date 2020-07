COVID-19: Patients improve after immune-suppressant treatment



Added: 15.07.2020 16:14 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.frontpageghana.com



Most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (coronavirus) pneumonia experienced improvement after receiving an FDA-approved drug normally given for rheumatoid arthritis, according to an observational study. Outcomes for patients who received the drug, tocilizumab, included reduced inflammation, oxygen requirements, blood pressure support and risk of death, compared with published reports of illness and death associated with severely ill COVID-19 patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NFL, FDA Tags: EU