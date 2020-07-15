For chimpanzees, salt and pepper hair not a marker of old age



Silver strands and graying hair is a sign of aging in humans, but things aren't so simple for our closest ape relatives --the chimpanzee. A new study found graying hair is not indicative of a chimpanzee's age. More in www.sciencedaily.com »