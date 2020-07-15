Global methane emissions soar to record high



Added: 14.07.2020 23:22 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: daac-news.ornl.gov



The pandemic has tugged carbon emissions down, temporarily. But levels of the powerful heat-trapping gas methane continue to climb, dragging the world further away from a path that skirts the worst effects of global warming. More in www.sciencedaily.com »