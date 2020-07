Thermonuclear Supernova Ejects White Dwarf from Binary System



Source: phys.org



A white dwarf star called SDSS J124043.01+671034.68 (SDSS J1240+6710) is traveling at 900,000 km/h (559,234 mph) through our Milky Way Galaxy. It also has a particularly low mass for a white dwarf - only 40% the mass of our Sun - which would be consistent with the loss of mass from a partial supernova. According to new [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »