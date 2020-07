Added: 15.07.2020 13:06 | 6 views | 0 comments

In a new study, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom, Germany and Argentina deployed high-tech flight-recorders on the world’s heaviest extant soaring bird, the Andean condor (Vultur gryphus), to assess the extent to which this species can operate without resorting to powered flight. Their data revealed the lowest levels of flapping flight recorded [...]