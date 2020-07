Extremely Rare Cross River Gorillas Caught on Camera in Nigeria



Source: www.latimes.com



Camera traps placed in the Mbe Mountains of Nigeria have captured stunning photos of a group of Cross River gorillas (Gorilla gorilla diehli) with a number of infants. The Cross River gorilla is a subspecies of the western gorilla (Gorilla gorilla) found only in an isolated region along the Nigeria/Cameroon border. It is the most [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mountains Tags: Nigeria