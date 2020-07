1.4-Million-Year-Old Handaxe Unearthed in Ethiopia



Paleoanthropologists working at the Konso research area in Ethiopia have found a 1.4-million-year-old large bone fragment shaped into handaxe-like form. The newly-discovered handaxe is a bifacially flaked fragment of a hippopotamus femur (thigh bone). The superbly-preserved tool, which measures 12.8 by 7.5 by 4.6 cm, was found in the Konso Formation in southern Ethiopia.