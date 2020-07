New Feathered Carnivorous Dinosaur Found in Brazil



Added: 14.07.2020 13:35 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: chicago.suntimes.com



Paleontologists have announced the discovery of a new genus and species of coelurosaurian dinosaur, Aratasaurus museunacionali, from the Romualdo Formation in the Araripe Basin, Brazil. Aratasaurus museunacionali roamed the Earth during the Cretaceous period, approximately 104 million years ago. The new dinosaur was a type of coelurosaur, a large group of small, lightly built, theropod [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » EU Tags: Brazil