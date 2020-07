Engineered llama antibodies neutralize COVID-19 virus



Source: chiletoday.cl



Antibodies derived from llamas have been shown to neutralise the SARS-CoV-2 virus in lab tests, researchers have found. They hope the antibodies -- known as nanobodies due to their small size -- could eventually be developed as a treatment for patients with severe COVID-19.