Pickled capers activate proteins important for human brain and heart health



Added: 13.07.2020



Source: journalstar.com



A compound commonly found in pickled capers has been shown to activate proteins required for normal human brain and heart activity, and may even lead to future therapies for the treatment of epilepsy and abnormal heart rhythms. More in www.sciencedaily.com »