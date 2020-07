Artificial intelligence predicts which planetary systems will survive



An astrophysicist has found a new method for determining the long-term stability of planetary configurations that is up to 100,000 times faster than the previous approach. This breaks the computational bottleneck and enables sharper views of the orbital architectures of exoplanetary systems. More in www.sciencedaily.com »