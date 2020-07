New Class of Radio-Astronomical Objects Discovered: Odd Radio Circles



Added: 13.07.2020 19:18 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.railjournal.com



An international team of astronomers has discovered an unexpected new class of radio-astronomical objects, consisting of a circular disk, which in some cases is limb-brightened, and sometimes contains a galaxy at its center. Named ‘Odd Radio Circles,’ these objects do not seem to correspond to any known type of astronomical object. Circular features are well-known [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »