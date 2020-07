Beluga Whales Form Complex Societies



Beluga whales (Delphinapterus leucas) have social systems to rival our own, according to new research led by marine biologists from the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University. The beluga is a species of toothed whale that lives in Arctic and subartic waters and occupies a wide range of habitats from shallow estuaries and