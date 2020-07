A micro-lab on a chip detects blood type within minutes



Source: www.coworker.com



The need to first zero in on a blood group can delay blood transfusions in emergency situations, and this in turn can prove fatal. Thus, to speed up the process, a team of scientists has developed a lab-on-a-chip device that can not only tell the blood type within five minutes but allows medical staff to read the results through simple visual inspections. More in www.sciencedaily.com »