New materials for extra thin computer chips



Added: 13.07.2020



Source: grist.org



In order to create more compact electronic devices, new materials are being used - especially 2D-materials, which only consist of a single atomic layer. This, however, is only half the story: Every electronic device consists of multiple materials. So the ultra-thin semiconductors have to be paired with ultra-thin insulators. Scientists have now found out how to do this. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists