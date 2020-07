Electron cryo-microscopy: Using inexpensive technology to produce high-resolution images



Biochemists have used a standard electron cryo-microscope to achieve surprisingly good images that are on par with those taken by far more sophisticated equipment. They have succeeded in determining the structure of ferritin almost at the atomic level. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology