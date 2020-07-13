For next-generation semiconductors, 2D tops 3D



Added: 13.07.2020 17:00 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.themanufacturer.com



A research team designs a halide perovskite material for the next-generation memory device. Commercialization is accelerated for next-generation data storage device via low-operating voltage and high-performance resistive switching memory. More in www.sciencedaily.com »