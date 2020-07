New Species of Hook-Handed Dinosaur Uncovered in Montana



A new species of alvarezsaurid dinosaur that lived approximately 66 million years ago (Cretaceous period) has been unearthed in the Hell Creek Formation of Montana, the United States. Dubbed Trierarchuncus prairiensis, the newly-discovered dinosaur is a member of Alvarezsauridae, a group of unusual insect-eating dinosaurs. Alvarezsaurids were typically small (between 1 and 3 m, or [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: United States