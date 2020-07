Hubble Spots Rare ‘Free-Floating Evaporating Gaseous Globule’



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured an outstanding image of J025027.7+600849 (J0250 for short), a rare type of stellar nursery embedded within a nearby massive star-forming region. J0250 is located approximately 6,000 light-years away in the constellation of Cassiopeia. This object resides in the open star cluster IC 1848, which, in turn, [...]