How Venus flytraps snap



Venus flytraps catch spiders and insects by snapping their trap leaves. This mechanism is activated when unsuspecting prey touch highly sensitive trigger hairs twice within 30 seconds. A study has now shown that a single slow touch also triggers trap closure - probably to catch slow-moving larvae and snails. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Spiders