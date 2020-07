Study pinpoints brain cells that trigger sugar cravings and consumption



Source: texilaconnect.wordpress.com



New research has identified for the first time the specific brain cells that control how much sugar you eat and how much you crave sweet tasting food. The study specifically identifies the brain cells that respond to the hormone FGF21 to regulate sugar intake and sweet taste preference.