Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), a recently-discovered visitor from distant parts of our Solar System, is putting on a spectacular nighttime display. C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is a retrograde comet discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. “In its discovery images, C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) appeared as a glowing, fuzzy [...]