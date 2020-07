Added: 09.07.2020 20:44 | 7 views | 0 comments

An international team of paleontologists from the UK, Italy and Switzerland has created the first digital reconstruction of the skull of Leithia melitensis, an extinct gigantic dormouse that lived on Malta and Sicily around two million years ago. Leithia melitensis was first described by the Scottish naturalist Andrew Leith Adams in 1863. Roughly the size [...]