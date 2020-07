Added: 09.07.2020 19:10 | 8 views | 0 comments

A team of astronomers in Japan has detected 12 stellar flares, including a so-called superflare, on AD Leonis, an M-dwarf star located just 16 light-years away in the constellation of Leo. “Stellar flares are sudden explosions that emanate from the surfaces of stars, including our own Sun,” said lead author Dr. Kosuke Namekata, a researcher [...]