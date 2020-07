Study sheds light on how cancer spreads in blood



Source: healthcare-in-europe.com



A new study sheds light on proteins in particles called extracellular vesicles, which are released by tumor cells into the bloodstream and promote the spread of cancer. The findings suggest how a blood test involving these vesicles might be used to diagnose cancer in the future, avoiding the need for invasive surgical biopsies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer