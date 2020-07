Added: 09.07.2020 16:35 | 5 views | 0 comments

Dilophosaurus wetherilli was the largest animal known to have lived on land in North America during the Early Jurassic. Despite its charismatic presence in pop culture, major aspects of Dilophosaurus wetherilli’s skeletal anatomy, taxonomy and evolutionary relationships were unknown until now. “It’s pretty much the best, worst-known dinosaur. Until this study, nobody knew what Dilophosaurus [...]