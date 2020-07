Added: 09.07.2020 15:43 | 10 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the SuperWASP-North telescope on La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain, and the SOPHIE spectrograph at the Observatoire de Haute-Provence, France, have discovered two giant exoplanets circling the G-type dwarf star WASP-148. WASP-148 is a slowly rotating, inactive G-dwarf star 809 light-years away in the constellation of Hercules. Also known as TYC 3083-295-1 [...]