'Bystander Effect' not exclusive to humans



Added: 09.07.2020 0:21 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: j.whyville.net



A rat is less likely to help a trapped companion if it is with other rats that aren't helping, according to new research that showed the social psychological theory of the ''bystander effect'' in humans is present in these long-tailed rodents. More in www.sciencedaily.com »