Paleontologists Find Fossil of 70-Million-Year-Old Polar Raptor



Paleontologists have uncovered the fossilized jawbone of a juvenile dromaeosaurid (raptor) dinosaur that lived 70 million years ago in what is now northern Alaska. Dromaeosauridae is a group of small to medium-sized feathered predatory dinosaurs that flourished in the Cretaceous period. These dinosaurs lived all over the world, but their bones are often small and