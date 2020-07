Tackling coral reefs' thorny problem: Crown-of-thorns starfish



Added: 08.07.2020 20:19 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: english.cambodiadaily.com



Researchers have revealed the evolutionary history of the crown-of-thorns starfish -- a predator of coral that can devastate coral reefs. Their findings shed light on how the populations of these starfish have changed over time and could potentially help reduce their ecological destruction. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher