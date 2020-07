Added: 08.07.2020 19:00 | 9 views | 0 comments

A team of scientists at the University of Science and Technology of China has developed an efficient and sustainable hierarchical steam generator that, with the help of bacterial cellulose nanocomposites, harnesses solar energy to purify water. Water scarcity is a major global challenge in modern society. Nowadays, almost one-fifth of the world’s population lives in [...]