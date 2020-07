Earth’s Magnetic Field Can Switch Direction 10 Times Faster than Previously Thought



Added: 07.07.2020 19:56 | 5 views | 0 comments



Changes in the direction of Earth’s internally generated magnetic field may take place 10 times faster than previously thought, according to new research published in the journal Nature Communications. The magnetic field of Earth is generated and maintained by a convective flow of molten metal that forms our planet’s outer core. Motion of the liquid [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SWIFT