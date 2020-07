Archaeologists Find 1,900-Year-Old Leather Toy Mouse



Archaeologists have found a toy mouse at the site of Vindolanda, an ancient Roman military fort and settlement on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, northern England. The toy mouse measures 12.2 cm (4.8 inches) long and 2.6 cm (1 inch) wide and has been dated to 105-130 CE. It has markings across the body to indicate