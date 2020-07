White Dwarfs are Primary Source of Carbon in Milky Way, Astronomers Say



Astronomers have analyzed a few carbon-oxygen white dwarfs in Milky Way's old open clusters, and their findings help shed new light on the origin of the carbon, an element essential to life on Earth. Every carbon atom in the Universe was created by stars, through the fusion of three helium nuclei. But astrophysicists still debate