Brain structural elements in psychiatric disorders



Added: 07.07.2020 16:32 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.arch2o.com



While researchers have previously identified brain structural signatures associated with individual neurological diseases using techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), a team of scientists has now compared data from multiple studies to find brain structural abnormalities shared between four different neuropsychiatric conditions. The researchers also found brain signatures that were unique to individual conditions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: EU