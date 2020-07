Archaeologists Confirm Site of Genghis Khan’s Winter Base Camp



Added: 06.07.2020 18:31 | 4 views | 0 comments



Avraga, a Mongol Empire site located in an open steppe environment along the Avraga River in east-central Mongolia, was the winter base camp (ordū) of Genghis Khan, according to new research from the Australian National University and the Mongolian Institute of Archaeology. Genghis Khan, known as Chinggis Khan in Mongolia, lived from about 1162 until [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia