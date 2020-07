Added: 06.07.2020 18:09 | 8 views | 0 comments

An astronomer from South Africa has discovered a new ‘white oval' in the southern hemisphere of the gas giant Jupiter. The new oval-shaped feature was discovered by Clyde Foster, an astronomer from Centurion, South Africa, on May 31, 2020. The feature was not visible in images captured just hours earlier by Australian astronomers. Foster spotted [...]