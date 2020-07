How the body regulates scar tissue growth after heart attacks



New research conducted in mice could explain why some people suffer more extensive scarring than others after a heart attack. The study reveals that a protein known as type 5 collagen plays a critical role in regulating the size of scar tissue in the heart. More in www.sciencedaily.com »