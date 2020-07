Coronary calcium scoring: Personalized preventive care for those most at risk



Source: citoday.com



An imaging test called coronary calcium scoring can help doctors to make the right recommendation about the use of statin therapy. The test is a 10-minute CT (computed tomography) scan looking for calcium deposits in the arteries supplying blood to the heart. Calcium deposits indicate the presence of coronary plaque, also known as atherosclerosis. More in www.sciencedaily.com »