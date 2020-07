A new way towards super-fast motion of vortices in superconductors discovered



An international team of scientists has found a new superconducting system in which magnetic flux quanta can move at velocities of 10-15 km/s. This opens access to investigations of the rich physics of non-equilibrium collective systems and renders a direct-write Nb-C superconductor as a candidate material for single-photon detectors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists