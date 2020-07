Astronomers Find Largest Super-Neptune Yet around Red Dwarf Star



Source: www.sci-news.com



Using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and several ground-based telescopes, astronomers have discovered and confirmed a warm super-Neptune orbiting the red dwarf TOI-1728. TOI-1728 is an inactive M0-type star located 198 light-years away in the large northern constellation of Camelopardalis. Also cataloged as TIC 285048486 and UCAC4 774-029023, the star is smaller and less [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA