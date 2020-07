Harmful microbes found on sewer pipe walls



Can antibiotic-resistant bacteria escape from sewers into waterways and cause a disease outbreak? A new study examined the microbe-laden ''biofilms'' that cling to sewer walls, and even built a simulated sewer to study the germs that survive within. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Bacteria